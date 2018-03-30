J&K: 318 children killed since 2003, most shot dead, reveals report

Children take shelter in a migrant camp due to heavy shelling by Pakistan at India-Pakistan LoC border in Nowshera. (Express photo) Children take shelter in a migrant camp due to heavy shelling by Pakistan at India-Pakistan LoC border in Nowshera. (Express photo)

Every year since 2003, at least 26 children were killed on average in Jammu and Kashmir, a report compiled by the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) has revealed. In the last 15 years, 318 children have been killed either by government forces, alleged militants, unidentified gunmen, explosions caused by littered shells or because of the shelling between Indian and Pakistani forces at the Line of Control (LOC), the report states.

The data for this report, which was collected from newspaper reports of last fifteen years and through fieldwork conducted by JKCCS research teams, seeks to put the focus on the plight of the children affected by the ongoing conflict in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The fifteen-year period from 2003 to 2017, witnessed not less than 318 killings of children (in the age group of 1 to 17) in various incidents of violence in Jammu and Kashmir. The killing of 318 children constitutes 6.95% of the civilian killings in last fifteen years, as 4,571 civilians have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the same period,” the report says.

“In the same time period, at least 16,436 killings were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir, and the majority of them “included alleged militants, numbering at least 8,537 killings. The numbers indicate that in the last fifteen years, Jammu and Kashmir, in an average year, has witnessed at least 1,095 killings, which belies the government’s claims of ‘return to normalcy’,” the report claims.

Out of 318 children killed, 227 were male and the gender of the remaining 91 children could not be ascertained as it was not reported at the time of the killing. Kashmir division accounts for 67.29 per cent of the total killings of children, while Jammu division accounts for 30.18 per cent of the total killings. Out of the total 318 killings of children, 214 took place in Kashmir division while 96 killings occurred in Jammu division. The location of the remaining eight, could be not ascertained.

“The pattern of killings of children in the fifteen-year period suggests that children were direct targets of state violence, as part of its stated offensive to curb uprising and militancy,” the JKCCS report states. At least 144 children were killed by Indian armed forces and state police in Jammu and Kashmir, which alone accounts for nearly half, 44.02 per cent, of the total children killed. Most of the children, at least 110 of them, killed in state violence were shot dead in different incidents of violence, and not less than eight children died due to injuries inflicted from pellet shot-guns fired by government forces.

The extensive use of tear-smoke shells and pellet shotguns resulted in the killings of at least 16 children. Eight children were killed due to pellet shotguns, seven were killed due to injuries by tear smoke shelling and one child reportedly died due to asphyxiation caused by Pelargonic Acid Vanillylamide (PAVA) shell, which are chilly-based munitions.

Meanwhile, unidentified gunmen killed at least 47 children. “Militants too have been responsible in the killing of children in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 12 children have been killed in the last fifteen years due to militant action. Most of these killings have taken place due to explosions of explosive devices like grenade blasts and Improvised Explosive Device (IED).”

The explosive devices were frequently used by Indian armed forces and 110 children have been killed due to explosions of various kinds like by grenade blasts, IEDs, landmines or due to the littered shells left by armed forces at encounter sites. The JKCCS report also notes that “The deaths of children due to littered shells is another unfortunate way by which children have been victimised in Jammu and Kashmir, as at least 9 children have fallen victims of explosions caused by littered shells as they were fiddling with it.”

Additionally, data shows that of the 318 children killed, 121 children fall in the age group of below 12 years while 154 children killed were between 13 to 17 years of age. Infants (up to 2 years of age) are also victims of violence as 13 infants are part of the total number. “The youngest victim of violence in Jammu and Kashmir in last fifteen years was 10-month-old baby Irfan who was killed in 2010, when his mother was caught between government forces and protestors in Dangiwacha, Baramulla.”

North Kashmir districts of Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara jointly accounted for 110 killings, while the four south Kashmir districts of Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama accounted for 59 killings. In Jammu division, which recorded 96 killings of children, the twin districts in the Chenab valley region – Poonch and Doda, recorded the highest number of killings of children in the last fifteen years with Poonch recording 26 killings, followed by Doda with 21 killings.

