J-K: Two killed, three injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along international border

Two people, including a woman, were killed and three others injured as after a brief night-long lull, Pakistani Rangers resumed unprovoked mortar shelling and small-arms fire on forward Indian positions along the international border in R S Pura, Arnia and Ramgarh sectors for the second day on Friday.

According to sources, the deceased have been identified as Bachno Devi of Sai Khurd and Sunil Kumar alias Johny of Korotana in R S Pura sector. The three injured have been rushed to a hospital, sources added.

Official sources said firing from across the border restarted AT around 6.45 am and it was going on the entire border right from R S Pura in Jammu district to Basantar river in Samba district. The Border Security Force personnel were retaliating strongly and effectively.

Sources said that apart from forward Border Out Posts (BOPs), the Rangers were targeting civilian areas, causing panic among villagers living near the international border.

Since Wednesday night, a BSF constable and a teenaged girl were killed and seven people, including three members of a family, injured at different places along the border in unprovoked mortar shelling by Rangers in R S Pura, Arnia and Ramgarh sectors. In retaliation by the BSF, two Pakistani mortar positions were destroyed and heavy loss of life and property inflicted across the border, according to BSF Director General K K Sharma.

Sources put the number of casualties on Pakistan side to 17 including many Rangers. However, Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), an official media wing of Pakistani troops and Rangers, said that two women were killed and five people injured in cross-border firing along the “working boundary”, in Sialkot and Chaprar sector. It accused Indian forces of resorting to unprovoked firing targeting civilian population in Kundanpur, Chaprar, Sialkot sector on Pakistan side.

Accusing Rangers of always initiating unprovoked ceasefire violation along the border, Director General BSF K K Sharma had said that he as asked his troops to retaliate with “their full force” and “teach a lesson” to Pakistan. He had described the situation on the border as “tense”.

