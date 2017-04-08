J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire yet again along LoC, India retaliating effectively

Fresh trouble along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts had followed killing of a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Indian Army in an IED blast in Degwar area last week. Fresh trouble along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts had followed killing of a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Indian Army in an IED blast in Degwar area last week.

After two days lull, Pakistani troops again resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Giving details, a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta said Pakistani troops initiated small arms and automatic weapons fire, besides mortar shelling on Indian posts along the Line of Control in Naushera sector at 3.45 pm. The Indian army posts were “retaliating strongly and effectively”, he added.

The exchange of fire between the two sides was in progress till late evening. However, there had been no damage or casualty on the Indian side so far.

On April 5, cross LoC trade between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) was suspended as Pakistani troops continued firing mortar shells and automatic weapon fire on forward Indian positions at various places in Poonch district.

Fresh trouble along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts had followed killing of a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Indian Army in an IED blast in Degwar area last week. According to an FIR lodged with police by the Army, the deceased JCO was part of a patrol party.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was planted by terrorists from across the border who, however, appear to have returned to the PoK in view of increased vigil on the Indian side.

