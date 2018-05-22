Jammu and Kashmir: 8-month-old dies in Pakistan firing, five injured

The incident comes a day after BSF said that the Pakistani Rangers had “pleaded” with them to observe a ceasefire. The incident comes a day after BSF said that the Pakistani Rangers had “pleaded” with them to observe a ceasefire.

An eight-month-old child was killed and five others, including a policeman and two women, were injured as Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia sector on Monday. The incident comes a day after BSF said that the Pakistani Rangers had “pleaded” with them to observe a ceasefire.

The unprovoked mortar shelling started on Monday morning, with Pakistani Rangers firing on civilian areas leading to panic.

Pointing out that the child died in R S Pura sector, sources identified the injured women as Sudesh Devi and Madhu Devi, who live in the same neighbourhood. The women were injured when the mortar shell fell on Madhu Devi’s house.

Special Police Officer Gurcharan Singh deployed near the Arnia police station also sustained splinter injuries when a mortar shell fell nearby.

The administration has asked people to shift to safer locations in view of the firing from across the border.

