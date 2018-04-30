Follow Us:
Monday, April 30, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Jammu & Kashmir cabinet reshuffle LIVE UPDATES: Swearing-in ceremony to take place today
Live now

Jammu & Kashmir cabinet reshuffle LIVE UPDATES: Swearing-in ceremony to take place today

Jammu and Kashmir cabinet reshuffle LIVE UPDATES: Governor N N Vohra will administer the oath of office and secrecy to those being inducted into the council of ministers at the convention centre at 12 noon, an invitation for the ceremony read.

By: Experss Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 30, 2018 9:04:04 am
Jammu & Kashmir cabinet reshuffle LIVE UPDATES Jammu and Kashmir cabinet reshuffle LIVE UPDATES:  Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Express photo by Anil Sharma/File)

After the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh and other BJP MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir, the reshuffle in the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government will take place on Monday. Governor N N Vohra will administer the oath of office and secrecy to those being inducted into the council of ministers at the convention centre at 12 noon, an invitation for the ceremony read.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at the convention centre instead of Raj Bhavan as the government has already shut down its offices in Jammu and shifted its base to summer capital Srinagar.

The BJP decision to revamp the ministerial team comes amidst adverse reports by local RSS and BJP leaders that, in Jammu, the party is seen to have completely surrendered to the PDP, which is strong in Kashmir. The party has also faced backlash after its two ministers took part in a rally in support of those accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua. Late on Sunday evening, Nirmal Singh announced his resignation, paving the way for Speaker Kavinder Gupta to take the position.

Live Blog

After BJP ministers resignation, the new cabinet of Jammu and Kashmir is expected to be inducted today. Follow LIVE UPDATES here

Highlights

    09:04 (IST) 30 Apr 2018
    Will try to meet expectations of people: Kavinder Gupta

    Speaker Kavinder Gupta who has been named as the Deputy CM, following the resignation of Nirmal Singh said, "Party gave me the responsibility to bring in change after three yrs. I'll try my best to meet expectations of people and work for Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh. We had entered into an alliance, following people's mandate. I hope it keeps working for them."

    08:42 (IST) 30 Apr 2018
    Party's decision to change roles: Nirmal Singh

    Announcing his resignation on Sunday, Nirmal Singh said, "a fresh face from the BJP will be taking over." "It was the decision of the party to change roles. Keeping in line with that decision I stepped down. The govt has worked well for three years. I am sure they will perform very well," he added, reported ANI

    08:38 (IST) 30 Apr 2018

    Welcome to the live blog. After BJP ministers tendered their resignation in Jammu and Kashmir, new ministers will be inducted in the cabinet today. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 12 noon today. Follow this space to track latest developments

    Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Nirmal Singh resigns Nirmal Singh announced his resignation on Sunday. (Source: File photo) Late on Sunday evening, Nirmal Singh announced he was resigning as Deputy CM, saying “a fresh face from the BJP will be taking over”. Speaker Kavinder Gupta, who replaces Singh, is a first-time MLA but an old BJP and RSS hand. He has served as Jammu mayor for three terms, between 2005 and 2010.
    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts