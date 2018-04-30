Jammu & Kashmir cabinet reshuffle LIVE UPDATES: Swearing-in ceremony to take place today

Jammu and Kashmir cabinet reshuffle LIVE UPDATES: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Express photo by Anil Sharma/File) Jammu and Kashmir cabinet reshuffle LIVE UPDATES: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Express photo by Anil Sharma/File)

After the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh and other BJP MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir, the reshuffle in the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government will take place on Monday. Governor N N Vohra will administer the oath of office and secrecy to those being inducted into the council of ministers at the convention centre at 12 noon, an invitation for the ceremony read.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at the convention centre instead of Raj Bhavan as the government has already shut down its offices in Jammu and shifted its base to summer capital Srinagar.

The BJP decision to revamp the ministerial team comes amidst adverse reports by local RSS and BJP leaders that, in Jammu, the party is seen to have completely surrendered to the PDP, which is strong in Kashmir. The party has also faced backlash after its two ministers took part in a rally in support of those accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua. Late on Sunday evening, Nirmal Singh announced his resignation, paving the way for Speaker Kavinder Gupta to take the position.