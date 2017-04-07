J&K bypolls: People will give befitting reply to BJP, says Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah. (Source: PTI) Farooq Abdullah. (Source: PTI)

Opposition National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah today said the Lok Sabha bypolls in the Valley were a test of the integrity of the people in ridding the state of the “opportunistic and unjust” PDP-BJP alliance. The upcoming parliamentary polls would test the integrity and resolve of the people in ridding the state of the “opportunistic and unjust PDP-BJP alliance which has devoured our youth and alienated the people like never before,” Abdullah said speaking to his party supporters after offering Friday prayers at Hazratbal here.

The former Union Minister said the bypoll in Srinagar Parliamentary constituency was not a fight between NC and PDP but between the people of Kashmir and those who want to rule the state from Nagpur (RSS headquarters) and New Delhi. PDP is just a local affiliate of the RSS and is here to do their work. By winning this battle against the two candidates fielded by the BJP and PDP, the people will demonstrate that their conscience is paramount and they cannot be divided into fragments to be weakened and suppressed, he said.

Abdullah said the NC was committed to decimate the proxy citadels of the saffron brigade in Kashmir and the day is not far when PDP realises the consequences of selling its conscience and its soul to the BJP to remain in power. By aligning with BJP in J-K for the first time in history, PDP has humiliated and embarrassed the people of Kashmir in front of the entire world.

“Today, aspersions are being cast on our character, our integrity and our sense of pride in who we are thanks to PDP. These elections provide us with a golden opportunity to prove that our integrity is unquestionable and unblemished and I am confident that we will be successful in this collective fight,” the NC president said. He said he prayed for the welfare of the people, for the state’s interests and rights and for victory against “forces of nihilism and opportunism”.

“This is a battle of right against wrong and we are all together as one people in defeating our enemies. Today Kashmiris stand united above political and ideological divides as this is about our very existence and dignity. We will give a befitting reply to the BJP and RSS on the April 9 and 12 (when Anantnag goes to polls), the NC leader said.

He also expressed concern over the situation that has arisen due to inclement weather and said the administration should take all necessary precautionary measures to ensure there is no damage to property and are lives are safeguarded.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now