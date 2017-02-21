Latest News
Jammu and Kashmir: BSF foils infiltration bid along LOC, one militant killed

The BSF party recovered the body of the militant along with an AK-47 rifle, six loaded magazines and a monocular night vision device from the Pakistan side.

February 21, 2017
BSF has foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir and gunned down a militant. Officials said the incident occurred around midnight when Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed along the LoC fence in Keri sector of Rajouri detected some suspicious movement.

A heavy exchange of fire ensued for about 30 minutes and the guns then went silent from the other side, they said.

A search was conducted early morning during which the BSF party recovered the body of the militant along with an AK-47 rifle, six loaded magazines and a monocular night vision device from the Pakistan side.

A black bag containing another loaded AK magazine, dry fruits and juice was also recovered, they said. “It is understood that the remaining terrorists took advantage of the undulating hilly ground and jungle and retreated to their side. An infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops,” they added.

