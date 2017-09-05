Jammu and Kashmir: Braid cutting incidents cause panic among residents

No formal complaint has been lodged with the police though an over 40 cases of braid cutting have been reported from different parts of Jammu region during the last two weeks. (Representational Image) No formal complaint has been lodged with the police though an over 40 cases of braid cutting have been reported from different parts of Jammu region during the last two weeks. (Representational Image)

These days Jammu and Kashmir Police are faced with a strange phenomenon as incidents involving cutting of braid under mysterious circumstances have taken the region here by storm.

Significantly, no formal complaint has been lodged with the police though an over 40 cases of braid cutting have been reported from different parts of Jammu region during the last two weeks. The latest in the series have been reported from border Rajouri district where three back to back such incidents have caused panic among the people.

While two incidents of braid cutting involving a teenaged girl and a woman took place in Rajouri’s Ward No. 8 and Salani area, the third incident was reported in Sunderbani town. The victims were taken to hospital as they fell unconscious.

Apart from Rajouri, other affected districts include Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Reasi, police said, adding that most of these cases of braid cutting have taken place within the four walls of houses. In some cases, the victims were asleep, or preparing to go to school or bazar, or working in the kitchen, or even watching TV.

Pointing out that police are taking suo motto cognizance of these cases after victims report at hospitals, senior police officials said that they have sent samples of hair cut under mysterious circumstances to forensic science laboratory (FSL) for test, but reasons behind braid cutting are still unknown. No one has so far seen any person suspected to be behind such incidents, said Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Anil Kumar Magotra.

“We have asked all the police officers in the district to initiate counseling wherever they come across any case of braid cutting and see that these do not lead to any law and order problem. However, the problem is that families of the victims do not agree to get them examined by psychologist so as to rule out the possibility of their suffering from depression,” he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary too said that police are conducting investigations. However, nothing can be said at the moment, he added.

Deputy Inspector General of Police for Jammu, Samba and Kathua range, Ashkoor Ahmad Wani, said that reports of braid cutting coming from different parts of the region have been a cause of concern for the police. Pointing out that such incidents have been reported elsewhere the country as well, he said that police are trying to find out reasons and for this, they have sent samples of victims’ hair to various FSLs for test.

Meanwhile, in the absence of any reasonable logic coming from the administration or the police behind cutting of braid under mysterious circumstances, people have turned to places of worship. Offering coconut and sugar packets, females especially in rural areas have even started tying black thread on their wrists to protect their braids from getting cut under mysterious circumstances.

