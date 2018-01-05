Jammu and Kashmir: BJP says youth killed was party worker, family refutes claim

The BJP has said that the 25-year-old killed in Sopore on Wednesday was a party worker.

Arif Ahmad Sofi was shot at by unidentified gunmen from point-blank range at Harwan village of Sopore Wednesday. He was critically injured and rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The police suspect that Sofi worked with a pharmaceutical company, and that he was shot at when he stepped outside. Originally a resident of Unisoo village in Handwara, Sofi was living with his maternal uncle, they said.

Condemning the killing, the BJP Thursday claimed that Sofi was associated with the party. “Pained to learn about the brutal murder of our worker in Sopore,” a BJP statement said.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur confirmed that Sofi was a party worker. “Our constituency head (Sopore) today came to our head office and confirmed that he was associated with the party.”

Sofi’s family refuted the BJP’s claim saying that he was not associated with any political party.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App