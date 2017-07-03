Latest News
  • Pulwama encounter: One militant gunned down, two still holed up

Pulwama encounter: One militant gunned down, two still holed up

Early morning, the security forces cordoned the area and launched a search operation, following information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said. The operation is still going on.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 3, 2017 9:17 am
pulwama encounter, pulwama, jammu and kashmir, bamnoo, J&K security forces, india news Jammu and Kashmir security forces cordoned off the area in Pulwama district’s Bamnoo area and launched a search operation on a tip-off about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.
Jammu and Kashmir security forces on Monday morning gunned down a militant following an encounter in Pulwama district’s Bamnoo, as reported by news agency ANI. The militant killed in the encounter has been identified as Kifayat. According to ANI reports, two other militants are still holed up in the area.

Early morning, the security forces cordoned the area and launched a search operation, following information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said. The operation is still going on.

More details are awaited.

 

  1. H
    Hedonist
    Jul 3, 2017 at 9:40 am
    Parveen Swamy will be grieving thier deaths.
