J&K: 5 soldiers trapped in snow rescued

Jammu-Srinagar national highway continued to be closed on Saturday due to avalanches at several places. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Jammu-Srinagar national highway continued to be closed on Saturday due to avalanches at several places. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Five soldiers were rescued after they were trapped in snow while returning to their post at Machil along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday. “An army patrol was moving towards their post in Machil when the track caved in,” defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia told The Sunday Express. “A rescue effort was launched immediately and all the five trapped soldiers were rescued”.

Heavy snowfall over the last week has triggered avalanches across the Valley. Several soldiers were buried under snow after an avalanche hit an Army post at Tulail on Wednesday. Another avalanche hit an Army patrol sometime later in the same village. Fourteen soldiers were killed in the two avalanches.

Earlier, Major Amit Sagar was killed when an avalanche hit his post at Sonamarg on Tuesday. Four soldiers were buried under the avalanche but were rescued. The Army has a large number of high altitude posts vulnerable to avalanches. The practice of relocating soldiers from such posts during winters was discontinued after the 1999 Kargil war. Fresh snowfall separately continued across the Kashmir valley, forcing authorities to issue avalanche alerts.