Jammu and Kashmir assembly adjourned following clashes in the house

J-K Forest Minister Chaudhary Lal Singh. J-K Forest Minister Chaudhary Lal Singh.

Jammu and Kashmir house was adjourned today following pandemonium in the house, a week before the scheduled break. Opposition National Conference members clashed with Forest Minister Chaudhary Lal Singh and threw papers and chairs in the air forcing Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta to adjourn the House for ten minutes soon after it assembled on Wednesday morning. As soon as the Speaker occupied his chair, the Opposition, including former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, was on their feet asking him what decision has been taken on Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s “anti-national” remark against those opposed to Article 370 and Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution. “You had on your own told the House on Tuesday that you will first go through the records of the House before taking a decision on expunging remarks of the Leader of the House and that Leader of the House will herself come and clarify the position,” Omar said, asking the Speaker whether he has gone through the Assembly proceedings and when is the CM coming to the House to clarify her position.

The Speaker tried to save the situation by saying that CM Mehbooba Mufti, who also happens to be Leader of the House, while talking about attempts to weaken Article 370 and Article 35 A, had said that there were elements in the Valley who wanted people following only one religion and one culture to stay there. However, this did not satify the opposition and angry members came into the well of the House. Some of them threw copies of the question papers in the air, started banging on the table and even started throwing chairs on ground the chairs. Sensing trouble, Speaker adjourned the house.

However, this did not end the unruly scenes in the house as National Conference members Mohammad Akbar Lone and Majid Larmi scuffled with Chaudhary Lal Singh, following passing of some remarks by the minister when Opposition members were walking out of the House after adjournment. Lone and Larmi returned from the door and clashed with Lal Singh. They were separated by watch and ward staff with great difficulty. Parliamentary Affairs Minister A R Veeri was later seen pacifying the Forest Minister.

Since Tuesday, house has been witnessing uproarious scenes over Speaker’s announcement to expunge “anti-national” remark, if any, made by the chief minister against those opposed to Article 370. His announcement had followed demand by Rajeev Jasrotia, BJP MLA from Kathua, to expunge the remarks of Mehbooba Mufti from the record of the House. Every political party in the state has its own ideology, Jasrotia said. He pointed out that like some asking for “self rule” and some others “autonomy”, they too believe that abrogation of Article 370 is the only solution to all the problems facing the state. Asking how he can it be termed anti-national for having such political ideology, he asked the Speaker to expunge CM’s remarks.