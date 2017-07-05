J-K Assembly passes GST resolution, Minister Haseeb Drabu assures safeguards for the state

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti with Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu during the Special Session of Legislative Assembly called to pass the Goods and Services Tax (GST) bill, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti with Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu during the Special Session of Legislative Assembly called to pass the Goods and Services Tax (GST) bill, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution to pave the way for the implementation of GST, with Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu saying that there would be enough constitutional safeguards for the state in the new tax regime.

“Constitutional amendments are out of the question… (but) there would be enough safeguards to the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir,” Drabu said in his reply on the second day of heated debates on GST in the state assembly.

Welcoming the move, Union Finance MInister Arun Jaitley tweeted: “Congratulations to the people of J&K for integration of the state with the #GST. J&K is a consuming state and #GST will help it to increase revenue for the state. The consumers in J&K will benefit from #GST . No tax payment twice over.”

Following the passage of the resolution, the J&K Cabinet is expected to meet and approve the implementation of GST. The state government would then write to the President for an order to be issued on implementing the new tax regime.

Even as the Opposition National Conference described the special assembly session as “theatrics”, Finance Minister Drabu listed five points on how the government would safeguard the special status of J&K.

* Section 5 of the J&K constitution, which grants the state exclusive powers of taxation, would be protected in the presidential order on GST.

* Article 370, which accords a special position to the state, will not be compromised in the presidential order.

* There will be enough safeguards to empower J&K in the GST Council.

* The GST Council would come under the ambit of Article 370.

* Exclusive powers of taxation by the state government would not be endangered.

Drabu, however, didn’t explain how these safeguards would be implemented, which prompted the Opposition to raised slogans in protest as Speaker Kavinder Gupta put the resolution to a voice vote.

The resolution stated: “This House resolves that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir may give consent to the adoption of the GST regime by application of relevant amendments made to the Constitution of India in a modified manner to safeguard the existing special constitutional position of J&K in the Union of India and the legislative powers under the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Former chief minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah posted on Twitter: “With absolutely no clarity of what ‘constitutional safeguards’ the… government in J&K has agreed with the centre the sham resolution passes.” Drabu said the Constitution of J&K “would not be touched” and ruled out any amendment in the Constitution of India. “Jammu and Kashmir has acceded to India, India has not acceded to Jammu and Kashmir. We shouldn’t expect them to change their constitution to meet our requirements,” said Drabu.

The Finance Minister described the GST regime as the “biggest democratisation of public expenditure in the world”. “We must use it (Article 370) constructively. (It should be) used as a tool of empowerment to people,” said Drabu.

Elaborating on the impact of GST, Drabu said that only 1,000 goods vehicles had entered Jammu and Kashmir on July 4 as compared to 2,000 on the corresponding date last year. He said only 250 vehicles have left the Valley on the same date as compared to 500 last year. “Since GST has been implemented, trade has declined by 50 per cent. This (implementation of GST) is important to prevent the breakdown of networks, to prevent pulverisation of our customers and to prevent the financial stress of the state,” said Drabu.

PDP ally BJP’s state president and legislator Sat Sharma said that “one nation, one tax would be a slap on the face of separatists”. “This will support nationalist forces in the whole country and in Jammu and Kashmir,” Sharma said.

While the Opposition — National Conference, Congress and some independent candidates — is not averse to the implementation of GST, they expressed concern over its political implications on the special position of the state.

“As expected, the government reply was full of hyperbole and devoid of substance. The BJPDP government had decided to apply GST, so why the theatrics,” Omar said.

