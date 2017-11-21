J&K: Another militant returns home

Lt Gen J S Sandhu and DGP S P Vaid at the press meet on Sunday. (Express File Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Lt Gen J S Sandhu and DGP S P Vaid at the press meet on Sunday. (Express File Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

Days after footballer Majid Arshid Khan returned home after joining militant ranks, another local militant has returned in south Kashmir.

Naseer Ahmad, a youth from Chimmar village in Kulgam district, returned to the mainstream, officials said. Ahmad had joined militancy in September. He recently contacted his family and told them he wanted to return home, police said.

“On my visit to Kulgam I was told another local militant has come back home in response to appeal of his mother and other family members. Great news!’’ J&K Director General of Police S P Vaid tweeted.

Meanwhile, family members of three other youths who joined militancy in the past few months have appealed to them, through the media, to return.

After Majid’s return, Lashkar-e-Toiba had issued a statement that he was allowed to join his family as his mother had requested so. Police and Army have both said that no charges will be pressed against Majid.

On Sunday, GOC 15 Corps and the J&K DGP appealed to local militants to return home while announcing that around 190 militants, including 110 foreigners, were killed by the forces since January.

Militant killed in encounter

Srinagar: A local militant who survived an encounter six months ago was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Tral area on Monday. The operation, which was launched in the afternoon, is still on.

On Monday, the Army and the Special Operation Group of J&K Police launched an operation in the Sheer forest area. As the cordon was being laid, a gunfight broke out between militants and the security personnel and one militant was killed. “One Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in the encounter. The operation is still going on,’’ a J&K police spokesperson said.

The militant killed has been identified as Abdul Hameed Chopan. Adil, police said, joined militancy in March.

