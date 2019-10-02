Jammu and Kashmir: Another militant killed in encounter at Ganderbal

The Army said it has killed another militant in the upper reaches of Ganderbal, four days after a militant was killed when an encounter began on Saturday.

Advertising

“One more terrorist (total two Pakistanis) killed. Weapon and war like stores recovered. Operation in progress,” Srinagar-based Army’s Chinar Corps tweeted on Tuesday.

The encounter near Gangabal, a high-altitude lake in the upper reaches of Ganderbal, is one of the longest gunfights between militants and the Army in recent years. Even though no further contact was established with the militants in last three days, Army teams continued searches in the area, apprehending that the militant was part of a large group that might have recently infiltrated into the Valley.