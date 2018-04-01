J&K encounters: 3 jawans, 11 militants killed in Shopian, Anantnag; operation underway in Kachdoora

At least 25 civilians suffered pellet injuries in the incident. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi) At least 25 civilians suffered pellet injuries in the incident. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

In one of the most violent days in strife-torn Kashmir, eleven militants were killed and another captured in three separate encounters in Shopian and Anantnag districts on Sunday. Three Army jawans and as many civilians were also killed in the incident. The encounter at Kachdoora in Shopian is still underway.

Addressing the media on the encounters, Jammu and Kashmir Directorate General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid said earlier in the day, “Eight terrorists have been killed in three encounters. A few police, CRPF and Army personnel were also injured in the encounters. While 25 civilians sustained pellet injuries, six others suffered bullet injuries.”

He later tweeted: Three bodies of terrorists recovered in Kachidoora (in) Shopian.

The DGP added, “The Anantnag SSP made a special effort and spoke to family members a slain terrorist to convince him to leave the path of violence, but the terrorist did not listen.” LIVE UPDATES

Police said eight militants who were killed in the fire exchange were locals. While seven of them belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen, one of them was from Lashkar-e-Taiba. The identity of the remaining three are yet to be ascertained.

In the wake of the attacks, mobile internet services were suspended in the Kashmir Valley as a precautionary measure, officials said.

AK Bhatt, Commander of the Srinagar-headquartered Chinar Corps, said two of the slain militants were involved in the killing of Lt Ummer Fayaz last year. “Excellent synergy has been developed between the police, army, CRPF and the troops on ground. We had been looking for the terrorists who killed Lt Ummer Fayaz and today, we managed to neutralise them. All the terrorists who were killed today were locals,” he told reporters.

The encounter at Kachdoora is still on as a few militants are suspected to be hiding inside a house.

On Saturday night, the J&K Police along with the CRPF launched three separate operations following inputs about the presence of militants in Shopian and Anantnag. At Dialgam, seven kilometres from Anantnag town, one militant was gunned down after a fierce encounter, while his accomplice Amir was captured. The slain militant has been identified as Rouf Bashir Shiekh. He had joined militancy last month itself.

Clashes between the locals and police broke out after news of the killing of the militants spread in south Kashmir. Protesters at Kachdoora and Draggad pelted stones at security forces who then retaliated by opening fire. Several people were injured in the incident and were rushed to the hospital. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the affected areas to maintain law and order.

In the last three days, unidentified gunmen have killed two Special Police Officials and also injured wife of an SPO in five separate attacks. A militant was also injured during a gunfight.

