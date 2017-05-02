Anantnag: Can give 30,000 personnel, MHA tells EC

Google Maps Google Maps

THE MINISTRY of Home Affairs (MHA) has informed the Election Commission (EC) that it can spare around 300 companies, or approximately 30,000 paramilitary personnel, for security during the Anantnag Lok Sabha by-election on May 25, according to a ministry official. This is less than half of the EC’s demand for 75,000 personnel. Each paramilitary company has around 100 personnel. The EC’s response to the ministry’s offer is not yet known.

Last week, the Commission had asked the MHA to put 750 companies of paramilitary forces at its disposal by May 12. The demand seemed unprecedented, as the poll panel had sought 70,000 paramilitary forces for deployment in the recently concluded Assembly elections in all five states, including Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly constituencies and 80 Lok Sabha seats.

In normal circumstances, officials said, around 10 companies – or 1,000 personnel – are deployed in a parliamentary seat during polling. The EC had earlier sought 30,000 paramilitary personnel for the bypolls to Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha seats. While polling in Srinagar was held on April 9 amid massive violence, voting in Anantnag, scheduled for April 12, was postponed to May 25.

There are around 10 lakh paramilitary personnel under the MHA’s command, but it is difficult to assemble them from different parts of the country at such short notice, the official said. Given the “volatile situation” in Anantnag, PDP, the state’s ruling coalition partner, has urged EC to defer the bypoll indefinitely.

