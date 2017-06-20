J&K: Detained on domestic violence charges, accused flees police custody in Akhnoor

Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector. (Source: Google maps) Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector. (Source: Google maps)

A 27-year-old van driver, who had been allegedly detained at a police station in Akhnoor on charges of domestic violence, allegedly escaped from police custody and later jumped into river Chenab on Monday morning. Identified as Raj Kumar alias Kaka of Daksal village in Ward No. 1, Akhnoor, the police are still looking for his body. Meanwhile, a constable, Saddam Hussain, who brought the accused out of the lock-up, has been suspended and a case registered against him, said Sub Divisional Police Officer, Akhnoor, Muneesh Kumar.

Giving details, SPDO said Raj Kumar was brought to the police station by his family members and relatives alleging he had been indulging in domestic violence under the influence of alcohol. Pointing out that he had even beaten his aged mother Parkasho Devi, he said that as “they wanted the police to use its influence in reforming him, we did not book him under any stringent provisions except Section 107/151 of Criminal Procedure Code”.

During his stay at the police station, he gained confidence of the cops with his good behaviour. On Monday morning, he came out in the open on the pretext of responding to the call of nature. As he was not charged with any serious offence, the sentry did not handcuff him.

However, taking advantage of wild growth in the nearby area, he escaped towards river Chenab. After sometime when he did not turn up, cops started looking for him, sources said. A police party also rushed towards river Chenab where some vendors said they saw Raj Kumar jump into the river. Since then, police have been looking for his body in the river.

