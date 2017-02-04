Jammu and Kashmir: 34 people held in 26 drug addiction cases in Rajouri, Poonch

Thirty four people were arrested in 26 drug addiction cases registered in various police stations of Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir last year till November. As per the figures released by the State Home Department, police has registered 26 cases in various police stations of Rajouri and Poonch districts relating to drug addiction and arrested 34 people in this connection in the year 2016 till November.

There is no drug de-addiction center in Rajouri and Poonch districts. However, four drug de-addiction centers are presently functional in the state at Jammu, Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla.

During last two years upto ending October 2016, as many as 3,864 patients have been treated in these four drug de-addiction centers. Highest number of 2,260 patients have been treated in Srinagar district, followed by 610 in Jammu, 603 in Anantnag and 391 in Baramulla district.