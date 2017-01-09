Latest News
Akhnoor terror attack: 3 killed, gunshots heard near GREF camp

Terrorists, who appear to be three in numbers, are believed to have sneaked into the Indian territory from across the LoC.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Updated: January 9, 2017 8:36 am
akhnoor terror attack, GREF camp attack, terror attack akhnoor, jammu and kashmir, j&k, jammu & kashmir, j&k terror attack, kashmir news, indian express, india news Akhnoor area in Jammu district.

Three people were killed as terrorists attacked a GREF camp at Battal along the Line of Control in Jourian area during wee hours of Monday. According to initial reports available with the police, terrorists first lobbed hand grenades at the camp followed by firing around 3 am. Three people were reportedly killed in the attack.

The firing has stopped  and terrorists appear to have gone into hiding taking advantage of darkness and dense wild growth in the surrounding areas. Senior police officers have rushed to the spot. The army have cordoned the entire area

The attack on GREF camp 40 days after terrorists attacked an army camp at Nagrota on November 30 last year.

 

