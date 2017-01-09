Akhnoor terror attack: 3 killed, gunshots heard near GREF camp

Akhnoor area in Jammu district. Akhnoor area in Jammu district.

Three people were killed as terrorists attacked a GREF camp at Battal along the Line of Control in Jourian area during wee hours of Monday. According to initial reports available with the police, terrorists first lobbed hand grenades at the camp followed by firing around 3 am. Three people were reportedly killed in the attack.

Terrorists, who appear to be three in numbers, are believed to have sneaked into the Indian territory from across the LoC.

The firing has stopped and terrorists appear to have gone into hiding taking advantage of darkness and dense wild growth in the surrounding areas. Senior police officers have rushed to the spot. The army have cordoned the entire area

The attack on GREF camp 40 days after terrorists attacked an army camp at Nagrota on November 30 last year.

