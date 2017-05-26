Jammu accident rumour: Cops file case

J&K Police have registered a case against unidentified people, who spread a false report about the death of 40 schoolchildren in a bus accident in Shopian district on Thursday. “We know some of the people who spread rumours but an open FIR has been registered at Surankote police station to find out their source of information,” said Poonch deputy commissioner Mohammad Harun Malik. He said that the district administration has separately decided to make it mandatory for drivers of vehicles carrying schoolchildren for picnics to undergo alcohol test.

The false report prompted top officials and parents to rush to the supposed accident site in remote Pir Ki Gali.

