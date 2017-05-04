Jammu: 5 killed, 52 injured in two different road accidents

Police have registered separate case in respect to both the accidents. (Source: Google Map) Police have registered separate case in respect to both the accidents. (Source: Google Map)

FIVE people were killed and 52 others injured in two different road accidents across Jammu region on Thursday.

Giving details, sources said that four passengers were killed and eight others injured when a matador came under an avalance at Chattergala abd fell into a 1,500 ft deep gorge near Bhaderwah town in Doda district this morning. The ill-fated matador No. JK08D -5992 was on its way from Bani to Bhaderwah at that time.

Sources said that nerly 80 km long Bani-Bhaderwah road, which had been closed due to snowfall in December last, was made traffic worthy only yesterday when BRO cleared the snow accumulated at various stretches. However, it not officially declared open for vehicular traffic so far.

The ill-fated matador appears to have left Bani around 6 am as it had reached Chattergala around 9.45 am where a narrow road had been cut through the glacier. When the matador tried to pass through the area, it hit the edges of snow emerging on the road from the hillside, making the entire snow comedown dragging the vehicle into the gorge.

The injured were rushed to Bhaderwah hospital from where three were rushed to Government Medical College Hospital at Jammu in view of their critical condition.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and 44 others injured when an overloaded canter fell into a gorge near Chandak in Poonch district during the day. The ill-fated vehicle was on way from Poonch to Mandi at that time.

Police have registered separate case in respect to both the accidents.

