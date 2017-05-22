Jammu: 33 kgs poppy seized in Udhampur, one held

Police has recovered 33 kgs of poppy and arrested one person in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday. Police achieved success when they seized 33.55 kgs of poppy concealed in bags from the possession of one driver of a Tata mobile vehicle, which was carrying the narcotic substance in a special fabricating cabin, a police officer said.

The accused driver has been identified as Sajad Ahmed of Pulwama district in South Kashmir. Police intercepted the vehicle during checking at Motorshed Chenani on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, he said, adding that during search of the vehicle 33.55 kg of poppy was seized from it.

The vehicle, which was on its way from Kashmir to Jammu, along with the illegal consignment was seized and the accused person has been booked under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPSA). A case has been registered at Chenani Police Station, he added.

