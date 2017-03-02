Jamia dropped my name from seminar panel list: Shazia Ilmi

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi. (File Photo) BJP leader Shazia Ilmi. (File Photo)

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi on Wednesday alleged that her name was removed from a panel of speakers who were supposed to speak at Jamia Millia Islamia university, allegedly at the behest of the university Vice-Chancellor and the Provost.

Ilmi said she was supposed to speak at a seminar on women empowerment Tuesday but was not allowed to speak. The university has denied any involvement in changes in the programme. The seminar was organised by RSS-supported Forum for Awareness of National Security. The seminar was earlier on the topic of triple talaq, but was later changed to women empowerment.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“There was a lot of pressure on the organisers. First they changed the topic from triple talaq to women empowerment. Then they wanted me to be dropped from the speakers’ list. In the first invitation, my name was there but in the second card my name was removed,” Ilmi said. The university, however, said they had only rented the auditorium to the organisers.

“The event was not organised by the university or any of its department. The auditorium was rented out to an NGO and in such event, the varsity has nothing to do with either the subject or choice of speakers. It was not our prerogative,” a Jamia spokesperson said. Meanwhile, BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said, “The denial of permission to hold a seminar on triple talaq is in itself denial of freedom of speech, and it must be established under whose pressure the university authorities denied the permission.”