Jalyukta Shivar: Work for third phase to start after monsoon

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewing the jalyukta shivar project at village Lambota in Nilanga taluka at district Latur. (Express photo/Files) Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewing the jalyukta shivar project at village Lambota in Nilanga taluka at district Latur. (Express photo/Files)

The state government has decided to start work on the third phase of Jalyukta Shivar project that will cover 13,506 villages after the monsoon. On Friday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with the water conservation ministry to review the progress of the project undertaken to tackle drought in Maharashtra.

“Jalyukta Shivar work in the third phase should speed up. Projects like farm ponds, desilting and compartment bunding should be taken up with greater participation of people,” he said. Fadnavis urged the ministry to shortlist the villages for the third phase of work that will begin post-monsoons in mid-August. The government has a target to make 13,506 villages drought-free in the next two years in the third phase.

A source in the government said: “The first two phases of the project led to water storage of 15.73 TMC (thousand million cubic feet).”

According to reports, additional water storage created through Jalyukta Shivar has brought 20.61 lakh hectares of land under irrigation. In the first phase (2015-16), 6,202 villages that were amongst the worst drought-hit districts of Marathwada and Vidarbha had been covered. In the second phase (2016-17), the project was launched in 5,292 villages, sources said. The total amount spent for the first phase is Rs 3,800 crore and in the second phase, 1,681 crore has been spent.

In the two phases the total number of works has crossed 2 lakhs. It includes construction of cement nulla bunds, river and ponds deepening and widening, building small barrages and pazar talavs amongst others.

A source said: “The chief minister emphasised at the meeting that Jalyukta Shivar has yielded the best results when it comes to tackling drought and making villages self-reliant. More over, the project has led to mass support across the regions in Maharashtra.”

shubhangi.khapre@expressindia.com

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App