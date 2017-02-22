Jalpaiguri: Jolted by child trafficking taint, BJP to set up screening committee

The move was spurred by Juhi Chowdhury (Right), a general secretary of BJP’s Jalpaiguri Mahila Morcha being accused of helping child traffickers with her political connections. The move was spurred by Juhi Chowdhury (Right), a general secretary of BJP’s Jalpaiguri Mahila Morcha being accused of helping child traffickers with her political connections.

With one of its leaders accused of involvement in a child trafficking racket, the state BJP has been issued instructions by its central leadership to set up a screening committee to to do background checks on newcomers before they are inducted. This team, comprising state and district-level leaders, will conduct checks on the reputations of people coming in from other political parties, and keep watch on senior leaders who have a “poor track record”. The move was spurred by Juhi Chowdhury, a general secretary of BJP’s Jalpaiguri Mahila Morcha being accused of helping child traffickers with her political connections. Since the incident, the party has tried to distance itself from her.

Confirming this, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh told The Indian Express, “A large number of workers from other political parties are joining BJP. In a bid to know these people better, the central leadership has asked us to set up a screening committee which will gather information about workers. This will be done before their induction. Similarly, the committee will keep a watch on leaders who have been in the party for a long time, and have a poor track record.”

According to party insiders, the central leadership has instructed the state unit to induct leaders from other political parties who have a “clean background”. “Some leaders carry their sins committed during their engagement with other political parties. There were instances when those leaders were booked or arrested by police after they joined BJP. This dents the image of our party. In order to stop this, the screening committee has been created,” said a senior party leader.

In December last year, BJP member from Salt Lake Dilip Ghosh, who had earlier been with CPM, was arrested for his involvement in a child trafficking racket in Baduria. Similarly, in January, BJP vice president and spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumdar, who was earlier with Congress, was arrested following a complaint that he had siphoned money with the promise of providing jobs.