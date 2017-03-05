Jalpaiguri child trafficking case: Mrinal Ghosh, Dr Debashish Chandra sent to 6-day police custody

Mrinal Ghosh (in blue jacket) with key accused Chandana Chakraborty in Jalpaiguri on Friday. PTI Mrinal Ghosh (in blue jacket) with key accused Chandana Chakraborty in Jalpaiguri on Friday. PTI

Darjeeling district child protection officer Mrinal Ghosh and member of Child Welfare Committee Dr Debashish Chandra were on Saturday remanded to six days police custody in connection with the Jalpaiguri child trafficking case. According to the CID, the duo worked in tandem in the case.

“Ghosh would streamline the adoption process and make it look legal. We have also recovered evidence of money transactions that took place between them”, said an official. According to the agency, Ghosh tampered with the date of birth of the children and would also make back dated entries. Months earlier, Ghosh was felicitated by the state government for his contribution towards “child welfare”.

“Ghosh took advantage of his position as district child protection officer. He would shift children at Chandana’s home without even maintaining a record. Once the deal was finalised, the money would automatically be transferred to Ghosh’s account,” said a source. Although the agency requested a 14-day custody period, the court kept it at six.

Ghosh’s wife Sashmita Ghosh, a Jalpaiguri district child protection officer, was released after questioning on Saturday. Officials say they haven’t ruled out her possible involvement in the case yet.

Meanwhile, prime accused Chandana Chakraborty, Sonali Mondal and Chandana’s brother Manas Bhowmick were also produced in court. They were sent to 14-day jail custody.

CID is also investigating the role of a certain Ravindra whose name also figured in a receipt issued by North Block in New Delhi. The receipt is evidence of Juhi and Chandana’s association when they visited New Delhi.

Statements from Juhi’s uncle Surendra Narayan Chowdhury, his son Sukanta Chowdhury and Papiya Chowdhuri have been recorded in court . As per sources, these three are likely to be treated as witnesses in the case. In February, more than Rs 1 lakh were transferred to their accounts on Juhi’s instruction, said officials. The details of these transactions were submitted before authorities after Juhi’s arrest, he added.