Jalpaiguri child trafficking case: Accused taken to Siliguri, district official gets notice

A six-member CID team on Tuesday took Chandana Chakraborty — prime accused in the child trafficking case recently unearthed in Jalpaiguri — to Siliguri for further interrogation. According to sources, sleuths had conducted raids at her office on Monday and seized several documents which had revealed a network of people who had allegedly helped the racket function smoothly. The CID is working towards cracking this nexus.

Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Rachna Bhagat, meanwhile, issued showcause notice to District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Sasmita Ghosh. “The showcause notice was issued yesterday (Monday) late at night,” Bhagat said.

“Seventeen children went missing and it is really hard to believe that the district child protection officer was completely unaware about it,” the DM said.

Asked about the notice, Ghosh said, “I have not received any such letter from the DM. In case I get such a notice I will give them a proper reply. We work in a system. Whatever I did was as per the set protocol.”

CID sleuths had arrested Chakraborty and Sonali Mondal, chief adoption officer of an NGO, on February 18 and 19.

The two were accused of selling 17 children aged between 1 and 14 years, to a racket at high prices over the past few months under the facade of helping couples adopt babies. They were produced in a district court and remanded to 13 days’ CID custody.

According to sources, several doctors from various districts are under the scanner. Sources said afor many of the children trafficked, birth certificates were issued by altering data such as dates and weight. Whether the doctors who had issued these certificates did so knowingly is being investigated.

“Chandana Chakraborty’s suspicious activities were gradually noticed by many. Some had even complained about her running an adoption centre without maintaining norms. Hence, she decided to network with bigger and more influential people,” said an official.

On a previous occasion, the Sishu Kalyan Committee had warned administrative officials of the district that Chakraborty’s adoption centre was allowing couples to adopt children without procuring the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the government. “She was basically trafficking children in the garb of adoption centre and homes. After the Baduria trafficking case was exposed, state officials and police became more alert. Chakraborty was also keen on meeting highly influential people to evade action,” said another official.

Sources meanwhile said Juhi Chowdhury, the BJP women’s wing leader accused of helping child traffickers with her political connections, was still at large and that she had allegedly been planning to set up another adoption centre, for which she was using her “political network”.