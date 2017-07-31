Jalore rain fury: Vasundhara Raje asks officials to prepare report on losses

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (Express Photo) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (Express Photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday conducted an aerial survey of Jalore district and asked officials in districts hit by torrential rains to make a report of losses so that an interim report can be sent to the Centre for financial assistance. The government, she said, will work on a permanent solution to tackle floods in Jalore and adjoining districts.

Normal life in Jalore, Pali and Sirohi districts has been badly affected for over a week due to heavy downpour. “I have sought report of losses incurred due to torrential rain from district collectors so that an interim report can be sent to the Centre,” she said during her visit of rainfall hit Jalore district. “We have faced a similar flood situation earlier.

We will work to find a permanent solution to this problem so that such a situation can be tackled,” she told reporters in Jalore. She said government will find out ways to utilise water through ponds and other water storage techniques to avoid such a situation. Briefing about the rescue operations, Raje said more than 11,000 persons have been rescued, including 42 persons rescued through choppers.

“Teams of district administration, NDRF, SDRF, Army,health department, CRPF and volunteers are on their toes to carry out rescue operations and normalise life in heavy rainfall affected areas. The work done by all people involved in the rescue operation is commendable,” she said. She said the power and telecommunication network is being repaired. In Jalore alone, 100 Grid Sub-Stations (GSS) were down due to torrential rains.

Out of the 100, 88 have been repaired and remaining will be repaired soon. In Sirohi, of the 30 GSS, 25 have been repaired. Soon,road, power and water issues will be normalised, she added. Veterinarians of state government as well as of the Indian Army have been deployed to take care of bovines hit by rain water.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App