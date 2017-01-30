Jallikattu violence: Madras HC issues notice to Tamil Nadu govt, DGP

Madras High Court. (Source: File) Madras High Court. (Source: File)

The Madras High Court bench on Monday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu Home Secretary and the DGP on a PIL seeking a judicial probe into alleged excesses by the police while dispersing jallikattu protesters at Alanganallur and other places in the district on January 23.

Issuing the notice on a petition filed by one P Kanagavel, a division bench comprising Justices A Selvam and P Kalaiarasan here directed the State Home Secretary, the DGP, the Madurai City Police Commissioner and the District Superintendent of Police to file their counter affidavits before February 15.

The petitioner alleged that the police had attacked those who were holding a peaceful protest in Alanganallur village and Tamukkam Grounds, Sellur and Periyar Bus terminus in the city in support of jallikattu. He also claimed that several protesters were detained illegally.

He prayed for a judicial inquiry into the police action against the demonstrators, besides seeking a direction to the state government to provide proper treatment to those injured. When the matter came up for hearing, the Additional Advocate General (AAG) opposed it, saying a case had been registered against the petitioner as well and hence the PIL was not filed in public interest.

He also claimed that 10 buses and three police vehicles were damaged in the violence allegedly by the agitators. 48 people had been arrested and remanded in judicial custody, he added.

The petitioner’s counsel alleged that the police themselves had set fire to vehicles with a view to creating a violent atmosphere. On January 23, the police had used force to disperse the jallikattu protesters at Alanganallur, famous for the bull- taming sport.

A plea for a CBI probe had been made in the Madras High Court’s principal seat, also alleging police excesses against the jallikattu protesters in Chennai.