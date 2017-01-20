Jallikattu protest: SC allows Centre’s request to not pass judgment for a week

Supreme Court of India (File Photo) Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

With the protests against the ban on Jallikattu intensifying across Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to the Union government’s request not to pass a judgment on the raging issue for a week. The decision was taken in order to prevent further unrest in the state.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi pleaded the apex court to “hold back” judgment on Jallikattu since final order in any case might inflame more passion.

Protests over the issue escalated further as opposition DMK workers held a ‘rail roko’ protest earlier in the day while showing their solidarity in favour of the traditional bull-taming sport. DMK party cadres halted a train at Mambalam railway station with party leader MK Stalin spearheading the uprising. Stalin, the working president of the party, was also taken into preventive custody for a brief period before being released.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had said that a draft ordinance seeking an amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, urging protesters to withdraw from Marina beach. “Tamil Nadu government has sent a draft of the amendment to MHA this morning. I believe draft will be approved in one or two days which will pave the way for Jallikattu,” news agency ANI quoted Panneerselvam as saying.

The chief minister further said he had detailed discussions with constitutional experts on the way forward, following which a decision was taken to send the amendment to the MHA for approval.

On Thursday, Panneerselvam had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Centre to pass an ordinance, however the Prime Minister expressed helplessness saying the issue was sub-judice. But, he assured the Tamil Nadu government of all support should the state government take any decision in favour of Jallikattu.

Meanwhile, Chennai’s Marina Beach continues to witness massive crowd coming out in support of the traditional sport.

