Jallikattu protests: DMK workers hold ‘rail roko’ in favour of bull-taming sport

Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu

Protests against the ban on Jallikattu across Tamil Nadu showed no sign of abating as opposition DMK workers held a ‘rail roko’ protest on Friday while showing their solidarity in favour of the traditional bull-taming sport. DMK party cadres halted a train at Mambalam railway station with party leader MK Stalin spearheading the uprising.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that a draft ordinance seeking an amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, urging protesters to withdraw from Marina beach. “Tamil Nadu government has sent a draft of the amendment to MHA this morning. I believe draft will be approved in one or two days which will pave the way for Jallikattu,” news agency ANI quoted Panneerselvam as saying.

WATCH VIDEO | Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam Assures Protesters, Says Jallikattu Likely In 2 Days

Read: Jallikattu likely in two days, have sent draft ordinance to MHA: Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam</a

The chief minister further said he had detailed discussions with constitutional experts on the way forward, following which a decision was taken to send the amendment to the MHA for approval.

On Thursday, Panneerselvam had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Centre to pass an ordinance, however the Prime Minister expressed helplessness saying the issue was sub-judice. But, he assured the Tamil Nadu government of all support should the state government take any decision in favour of Jallikattu.

Chennai: DMK workers hold 'Rail Roko' protest over #Jallikattu issue, halt a train at Mambalam railway station. MK Stalin also present. pic.twitter.com/8VhwU0WduI — ANI (@ANI_news) January 20, 2017

Meanwhile, Chennai’s Marina Beach continues to witness massive crowd coming out in support of the traditional sport.

With inputs from ANI