Jallikattu to be held at Avaniapuram, Tamil Nadu on February 5

At the Jallikattu protest in Marina Beach on Sunday. AP photo At the Jallikattu protest in Marina Beach on Sunday. AP photo

Jallikattu would be held at Avaniapuram in the district on February 5 in which about 500 bulls would be used, officials said today. Local village committee officials said they had decided to hold the bull-taming sport on that day in which 300 sportsmen would also take part.

The committee has decided to hold the sport from 8 AM to 3 PM, they said. Village Committee officials at Alanganallur and Palamedu had already announced that the bull-taming sport would be held at these places on February 1 and 2, respectively. Chief Minister O Panneerselvam could not launch the jallikattu event at Alanganallur as planned on Sunday due to locals’ protests.