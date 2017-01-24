Latest News
  • Jallikattu to be held at Avaniapuram, Tamil Nadu on February 5

The village committee has decided to hold the sport from 8 AM to 3 PM.

By: PTI | Madurai | Updated: January 24, 2017 1:48 pm
At the Jallikattu protest in Marina Beach on Sunday. AP photo

Jallikattu would be held at Avaniapuram in the district on February 5 in which about 500 bulls would be used, officials said today. Local village committee officials said they had decided to hold the bull-taming sport on that day in which 300 sportsmen would also take part.

The committee has decided to hold the sport from 8 AM to 3 PM, they said. Village Committee officials at Alanganallur and Palamedu had already announced that the bull-taming sport would be held at these places on February 1 and 2, respectively. Chief Minister O Panneerselvam could not launch the jallikattu event at Alanganallur as planned on Sunday due to locals’ protests.

