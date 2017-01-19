Top stories at 9 pm, January 19: Govt mulls options on Jallikattu, SP rules out alliance with RLD, Alok Verma new CBI chief, 30 dead in Italy quake

From Jallikattu protests to new CBI chief to Italy quake– here are the top stories for the night bulletin on January 19. From Jallikattu protests to new CBI chief to Italy quake– here are the top stories for the night bulletin on January 19.

Jallikattu protesters keep up pressure, govt mulls options

Protests demanding jallikattu swelled on the streets of Tamil Nadu after agitators rejected statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and the state braced for a shutdown tomorrow. Late night reports indicated that the state government could consider promulgating an ordinance to ensure holding of jallikattu or convene the Assembly for adopting a resolution in its favour. In a virtual replay of the anti-Hindi agitation of 1960s, lakhs of students and youths took leadership of the peaceful protests across the state, while agitators in Madurai, the main area which has been hosting jallikattu sport for centuries, stopped trains pressing for their demand. Businesses, theatres, schools and transporters have declared a day-long strike tomorrow supporting the demand for immediate permission to allow jallikattu. Read more here

Protesters pack the Marina Beach in Chennai Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Protesters pack the Marina Beach in Chennai Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

SP rules out alliance with Ajit Singh’s RLD; ‘tie-up only with Congress’

In a move that means there be will no Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party on Thursday ruled out any alliance with Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal for the upcoming assembly elections. Party’s national vice-president Kironmoy Nanda issued the official statement in this regard and said the SP will ally only with Congress. He also said that the SP will contest on over 300 seats out of the total 403, leaving the rest for the Congress. “We will forge an alliance only with the Congress. We will not ally with the RLD. No talks are going on with them (RLD). We will contest from over 300 seats (out of 403) and the Congress will be there for the rest of them,” said Nanda. Read more here

Alok Verma appointed as new CBI chief

Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma. Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma.

Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma was on Thursday appointed as the next chief of the Bentral Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His appointment was approved for a period of 2 years by a three-member selection panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge as members. The post of CBI director was lying vacant for over one month following Anil Sinha’s retirement on December 2. Read more here

Italy earthquake: At least 30 feared dead in avalanche-hit hotel

An aerial view of the Rigopiano Hotel hit by an avalanche in Farindola, Italy, early Thursday. (Source: AP photo) An aerial view of the Rigopiano Hotel hit by an avalanche in Farindola, Italy, early Thursday. (Source: AP photo)

Up to 30 people were feared to have died on Wednesday after an Italian mountain hotel was engulfed by a powerful avalanche in the earthquake-ravaged centre of the country. Italy’s Civil Protection agency confirmed the Hotel Rigopiano had been engulfed by a two-metre high wall of snow and that emergency services were struggling to get ambulances and diggers to the site. The agency said there had been around 30 guests and staff at the small ski hotel on the eastern lower slopes of the Gran Sasso mountain when the first of four powerful tremors rattled the region yesterday morning. Read more here

Dharamsala declared second capital of Himachal Pradesh

CM Virbhadra Singh that tourism had changed the town’s fortune. CM Virbhadra Singh that tourism had changed the town’s fortune.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Thursday declared Dharamsala as the second capital of the state. Singh said the city fully deserved the status because of its history and significance. According to The Tribue, the chief minister belives that Dharmsala holds special importance and value in lower areas of the state like Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra and Una districts. He also highlighted the importance of the city, saying it attracted people from across the world. He added that tourism had changed the town’s fortune. Read more here

