Centre seeks to withdraw January 2016 notification on Jallikattu

Earlier, the Centre requested the SC to postpone its judgment as it would vitiate an already emotionally-charged atmosphere in Tamil Nadu Earlier, the Centre requested the SC to postpone its judgment as it would vitiate an already emotionally-charged atmosphere in Tamil Nadu

Days before the Supreme Court was set to deliver its judgment on the Centre’s January 2016 notification on Jallikattu, the Centre Tuesday informed the apex court that it now seeks to withdraw it in view of the Tamil Nadu Assembly passing a law, allowing the smooth conduct of the bull-taming sport.

Earlier, the Centre requested the SC to postpone its judgment as it would vitiate an already emotionally-charged atmosphere in Tamil Nadu. The O Panneerselvam-led government swiftly moved to promulgate an ordinance allowing Jallikattu in the state. Within two days of Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao signing the ordinance, a special assembly session was convened and the ordinance became a law within minutes of it being tabled by Chief Minister Panneerselvam.

Opinion: Lawless on the shore

On Monday, the week-long peaceful protests on Marina Beach in Chennai turned violent as a huge posse of police personnel surrounded the protesters and forcibly removed them. A few “anti-social elements” in the crowd resorted to stone pelting and have also set vehicles on fire. The protesters have been seeking a permanent solution to Jallikattu. They have been demanding amending of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to remove bulls from the list of animals prohibited for exhibition. So far the agitation has been “faceless” and “leaderless”. The protests over Jallikattu are being viewed as a focal point for a host of issues, including Cauvery dispute, Sri Lankan navy apprehending Tamil fishermen etc.

Several unverified videos have surfaced showing the city police committing arson by setting autos on fire and, also, damaging vehicles. Chennai Police Commissioner claimed that videos were doctored in an effort to show the police in poor light. He assured to probe the incident and the videos would be sent to the state forensic lab for review.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd