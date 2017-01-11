Jallikattu row: Remove ‘bulls’ from list of performing animals, urge AIADMK MPs

Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Thambidurai said it was the UPA government in 2011 that included “bulls” in the list. (Express Photo by Arun Janardhanan) Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Thambidurai said it was the UPA government in 2011 that included “bulls” in the list. (Express Photo by Arun Janardhanan)

A delegation of AIADMK MPs on Wednesday reached the Prime Minister’s office in New Delhi to submit a memorandum seeking to remove “bulls” from the list of performing animals through an ordinance for smooth conduct of Jallikattu this year. The 27-member delegation led by Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai stressed that any changes in the list of performing animals solely “rests with the Central government” and it is “wrong” to wait for Supreme Court’s ruling on the issue. Thambidurai said it was the UPA government in 2011 that included “bulls” in the list.

“Now, the powers of altering the list rests with Modi-led Central government. We believe the request of people of Tamil Nadu would be fulfilled immediately,” he told reporters outside the PMO.

The delegation of MPs submitted a memorandum regarding the issue to Nripendra Misra, Principal Secretary to the PM, and demanded that “bulls” be removed from the list of performing animals through an ordinance.

The issue is not just confined to Tamil Nadu but to several other states in the country including Maharashtra, Thambidurai said. “We want other states also to benefit from the outcome. Bull is considered as one of the family members and the sport does not hurt the animal. Jallikattu will encourage the breeding of cattle,” the deputy speaker said. Meanwhile, the delegation met Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave this morning and submitted another memorandum regarding the same.