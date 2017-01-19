Jallikattu row: PETA says targeting it will not have bearing on SC verdict

A group of people are seen participating in Jallikattu despite ban on such sporting events at Karisalkulam village in Madurai on Friday. (PTI Photo) A group of people are seen participating in Jallikattu despite ban on such sporting events at Karisalkulam village in Madurai on Friday. (PTI Photo)

The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an NGO for animal rights, has hit back at AIADMK chief Sasikala amid protests in Tamil Nadu over the Supreme Court’s ban on the bull fighting ritual of the local festival, Jallikattu.

In a statement issued today, the NGO said that targeting it will not yield any kind of results on the judgement of the apex court.

Watch: Jallikattu Row: Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam Calls On PM Modi To Lift Ban

“PETA India does not make law, we can only respect law, and so targeting PETA India can have no bearing whatsoever on the central government laws which have been prohibiting cruel spectacles like jallikattu, bull races and bullfights for years,” the NGO said, adding, “Anyone who claims otherwise is being either misleading or demonstrating that they are unaware how laws work.”

Sasikala on Wednesday had said that the coming state assembly session would work towards passing a resolution to lift the ban on the ritual. She had also said that legal action would be initiated against the NGO. “We will make legal efforts to prevent PETA, a foreign organisation, from involving in activities inimical to the cultural pride of Tamil Nadu,” she said.

The state assembly is due for a session beginning next week, with the Governor delivering his address on January 23.

According to PETA, the legal battle for a ban on Jallikattu began when one A Nagarajan from Madurai filed a petition in 2006 in this regard. The festival had been banned then by a single bench session of the Madras High Court but a divisional bench had allowed it under regulation.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd