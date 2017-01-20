Jallikattu row: MK Stalin, Kanimozhi among DMK leaders detained, protesters stay put

Meanwhile protesters vowed to continue their protest till a permanent solution was found to the vexed issue and hold the bull taming sport in Tamil Nadu. (Express Photo by Nathan G) Meanwhile protesters vowed to continue their protest till a permanent solution was found to the vexed issue and hold the bull taming sport in Tamil Nadu. (Express Photo by Nathan G)

Scores of DMK workers, including party’s working secretary M K Stalin were today detained for staging rail roko on Jallikattu issue, even as protesters stayed put at Marina beach here and elsewhere in Tamil Nadu notwithstanding the Chief Minister’s assurance that an ordinance for conduct of the sport will be issued soon.

Stalin, also Opposition leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, was detained along with scores of supporters when he staged a rail blockade at suburban Mambalam Railway Station. Reports suggested that the leader was though later released after having been taken into preventive custody.

Other DMK leaders, including party MP Kanimozhi and former union minister Dayanidhi Maran, as also senior leaders, participated in the state-wide rail roko held by the party.

As some traders bodies and unions had given a strike call for today in support of Jallikattu, a large number of shops and business establishments remained shut in the state.

A large number of autorickshaws also kept off the roads across Tamil Nadu, even as fewer buses plied.

The cinema industry also embarked on a silent protest, with both actors and actresses wearing black outfits.

Meanwhile protesters, especially at Alangalllur in Madurai, vowed to continue their protest till a permanent solution was found to the vexed issue and hold the bull taming sport in Tamil Nadu, despite the Chief Minister’s announcement.

A Nagapattinam report said that 2,000 mechanised fishing boat owners and thousands of country boat owners did not put out sea, extending support to the protesters.

In Rameswaram, all shops remained closed and pilgrims had a tough time getting even food in the island.

Following the protests, Southern Railway announced full and partial cancellation of some trains, besides diversion of others.

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu asked the protestors not to cause inconvenience to the poor.

“Rail is preferred mode of transport for poor, common people. Please don’t disrupt traffic, cause inconvenience to those who can’t afford other,” he said in a tweet.