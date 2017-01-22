Jallikattu row: Government has to bend before will of people, says BJP

People protest to Lift ban on jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai on Saturday. (PTI Photo) People protest to Lift ban on jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Hailing the decision of the Tamil Nadu Government to issue an ordinance permitting Jallikattu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said government has to bend before the will of the people. “The Tamil Nadu Government has issued an ordinance permitting Jallikattu in the state. The state government has to bend before the will of the people. Ultimately, it is people power that matters in democracy,” BJP leader S Prakash told ANI.

Prakash also demanded that similar ordinance should also be issued by the state government for permitting Kambada, which was also banned in South Kannada district. “Kambada also needs to be allowed by the government. I hope the judiciary understand the sentiments of the people and act accordingly,” he added.

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday approved the ordinance issued by the state government revoking ban on Jallikattu. Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will inaugurate the sport at Alanganallur in Madurai on Sunday. Other ministers of the state will also inaugurate the traditional bull-taming sport in their respective districts.

The Bill to replace Sunday’s ordinance passed by the Governor on Jallikattu, will be tabled in the state assembly when the first assembly session begins on January 23. Panneerselvam informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ordinance promulgated by the state government and said that Jallikattu is to be conducted with customary fervor with all necessary safeguards.

From the past five days, Chennai’s Marina Beach has been thronged by massive crowd demanding to lift the ban of the traditional sport. The Tamil Nadu Government had earlier sent an ordinance on Jallikattu to the Home Ministry, which was passed by the Centre on Saturday. The ordinance was later sent to President Pranab Mukherjee for his assent.