Jallikattu row: DMK to hold statewide protests

MK Stalin-led DMK has announced statewide protests over the ban on the bull-taming sport Jallikattu. The move comes after the Supreme Court earlier in the day turned down a plea seeking intervention in passing a judgment on the sport before the harvest festival of Pongal that falls Saturday.

The apex court said while the draft of the judgment has been prepared, it is not possible to deliver a verdict before Saturday.

Stalin had on Wednesday accused the Centre of “double standards” when Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave said the Centre would take a stand on Jallikaatu only after the Supreme Court decides on the issue.

AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala has already urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promulgate an ordinance for holding Jallikattu. Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, too, had assured that his government will “not back off” on the matter.

