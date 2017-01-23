Jallikattu protests: These pictures of widespread violence in Chennai will stun you

Chennai: Two wheelers suspected to be set on fire by protesters go up in flames in Chennai. (PTI Photo) Chennai: Two wheelers suspected to be set on fire by protesters go up in flames in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

The pro-jallikattu protests turned violent on Monday after an early morning crackdown on the protesters, leaving over 20 police personnel injured even as the Tamil Nadu assembly moved swiftly and passed a bill replacing an ordinance for conducting the bull taming sport. Several vehicles were torched and a large number of protesters were detained during the violence. The crackdown had a ripple effect in the city and elsewhere, where normal life was affected, with protesters staging road blocks and state transport buses being withdrawn at many places.

According to police, 90 per cent of the protesters at Marina beach, the epicentre of the agitation, predominantly by students and youth, had vacated the area by late evening and normalcy was being restored. Reports said most protesters in other parts of the state like Madurai, Erode and Coimbatore were either evicted or had left on their own, heeding the appeal of police.

Here are some of the shocking images of the violence in Chennai

An injured is carried for treatment after police resorted lathicharge to disperse protesters who were holding a protest demanding permanent solution to hold Jallikattu. (PTI Photo) An injured is carried for treatment after police resorted lathicharge to disperse protesters who were holding a protest demanding permanent solution to hold Jallikattu. (PTI Photo)

A police man attends to a man injured in clashes in Chennai. Fans of Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming ritual attacked a police station with stones and set some vehicles on fire. (PTI Photo) A police man attends to a man injured in clashes in Chennai. Fans of Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming ritual attacked a police station with stones and set some vehicles on fire. (PTI Photo)

Protesters supporting Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming ritual throw stones as they clash with police in Chennai. (PTI Photo) Protesters supporting Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming ritual throw stones as they clash with police in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Police officers attend to a man injured in clashes in Chennai. (PTI Photo) Police officers attend to a man injured in clashes in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Protesters supporting Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming ritual try to hold on to each other as police remove them from the Marina beach on the Bay of Bengal coast in Chennai. (PTI Photo) Protesters supporting Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming ritual try to hold on to each other as police remove them from the Marina beach on the Bay of Bengal coast in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Two wheelers suspected to be set on fire by protesters go up in flames in Chennai. (PTI Photo) Two wheelers suspected to be set on fire by protesters go up in flames in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Policemen pulling and clearing the students during protest against urgent law passed for Jallikattu by State Government and Union Government in Coimbatore. (PTI Photo) Policemen pulling and clearing the students during protest against urgent law passed for Jallikattu by State Government and Union Government in Coimbatore. (PTI Photo)

Policemen pulling and clearing the students during protest against urgent law passed for Jallikattu by State Government and Union Government in Coimbatore on Monday. (PTI Photo) Policemen pulling and clearing the students during protest against urgent law passed for Jallikattu by State Government and Union Government in Coimbatore on Monday. (PTI Photo)

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd