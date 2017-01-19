Top stories at 2pm, January 19: PM Modi speaks on Jallikattu, Etah bus collision leaves 24 children dead, Vijay Mallya faces DRT heat, Obama dials PM Modi

From Jallikattu protests to Etah bus accident to Vijay Mallya — here are the top stories for the afternoon bulletin on January 19. From Jallikattu protests to Etah bus accident to Vijay Mallya — here are the top stories for the afternoon bulletin on January 19.

Jallikattu protests: Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam meets PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the ongoing Jallikattu protests in the state. The chief minister had earlier told media persons at the airport that he would apprise the Prime Minister of the sentiments and aspirations attached to the sport. “The (state) government is walking the path of Amma (Jayalalithaa). We will take all legal measures till we get justice in the Jallikattu issue,” he said, according to PTI. As per the demands of the protesters, CM Panneerselvam sought an ordinance which would lift the ban on Jallikattu. While the prime minister appreciated the cultural significance of the bull-taming sport, he pointed out that the matter was sub-judice. Read more here.

Jallikattu protests: Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Paneerselvam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. (Source: PMOIndia/Twitter) Jallikattu protests: Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Paneerselvam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. (Source: PMOIndia/Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh: Bus-truck collision in Etah leaves over 20 schoolchildren dead

At least two dozen schoolchildren have been killed and several others injured after a bus collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah town. The school was reportedly running despite orders from authorities to cancel classes for the day following a dip in temperatures. The accident took place in Aliganj. “The school was open against the order of district admin to close schools due to cold. More than two dozen children have died. Priority is to rescue trapped children. Rescue operation is underway. Strict action will be taken against the school,” UP DGP Javeed Ahmad said. PM Modi tweeted his condolences, saying: “Anguished by tragic accident in UP’s Etah. I share the pain of the bereaved families & condole (the) passing away of young children.” Read more here.

The mangled remains following a collision between a bus and a truck in Etah, Uttar Pradesh. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) The mangled remains following a collision between a bus and a truck in Etah, Uttar Pradesh. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Vijay Mallya faces DRT heat, allows bankers to start proceedings to recover debt

In a major blow to liquor baron Vijay Mallya, the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) on Thursday allowed Kingfisher Airlines’ consortium of 17 banks to start the proceedings to recover over Rs. 9,000 crore from him. Allowing the original application of the bankers, the DRT gave its decision in the favour of the State Bank of India-led consortium of banks. Earlier in June 2016, the SBI had pleaded before the DRT to grant the recovery certificate for beginning the proceedings against Mallya for recovery of debts from him in the bank loan default case. Read more here.

Obama dials Modi: ‘Thank you for strengthening Indo-US ties’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Barack Obama (File Photo)

Outgoing US President Barack Obama telephoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to thank him for his partnership that enhanced the relations between India and America, the White House has said. Obama spoke on the phone with Modi on Wednesday to thank him for ‘his partnership’ and to review joint efforts of cooperation including defence, civil-nuclear energy, and enhanced people-to-people ties, a readout of the telephonic conversation between the two leaders said. Read more here.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel says govt had initiated plans for demonetisation last year

RBI Governor Urjit Patel spoke to the parliamentary panel on demonetisation. (File Photo) RBI Governor Urjit Patel spoke to the parliamentary panel on demonetisation. (File Photo)

Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel is learnt to have told the parliamentary panel on demonetisation that discussions between the central bank and the government on the process began early last year. Congress members of the committee asked questions like whose decision was it to withdraw high currency notes and also about autonomy of RBI, sources said. BJP members of the panel, headed by Congress leader Veerappa Moily, however, chose not to raise much questions during the meeting, they added. The questions put up by the panel ranged from the total amount of money that came back during the demonetisation period to the total amount of new bills of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 that were printed and sent to the banks. Read more here.