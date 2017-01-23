Jallikattu protests: Looming health crisis, differences dog Marina protest

At the protest in Marina Beach on Sunday. AP At the protest in Marina Beach on Sunday. AP

Protests on Chennai’s Marina Beach over the Jallikattu issue are now posing a public health crisis. The constant presence of over two lakh protesters for the past three days at the site has rendered nearly two dozen public toilets in the locality unusable. A C P Zinnah, a bank employee and a leading face of the protest, said: “Most toilets are stinking as they are hardly being cleaned. Many protesters, especially at night, are being forced to use the beach instead of the toilets…It is high time a medical camp is set up to prevent spread of infections.” Meanwhile, differences have emerged between the protesting groups.

The state administration wants to clear off the beach road before the Republic Day parade. Protesters have said that they will call off the protest immediately after the state passes the ordinance in Assembly. The Assembly session begins Monday.

However, at a press meet on Sunday evening, a section of protesters said the stir should be postponed till March 31. Karthikeya Sivasenathipathi of Kangayam Cattle Research Foundation, an expert in Jallikattu and a native cattle breeder, said: “We got 90% victory. This is a temporary win of the people’s movement. If an amendment in PCA act is not initiated in two months or there is an adverse order from Supreme Court, we will start the protest all over again.”

On Sunday, musician Adhithya “Adhi” Ramachandran Venkatapathy, popularly known as Hiphop Tamizha, posted a video on Facebook, saying that he had decided to stay away from the protest. He claimed that some groups were raising “anti-India” slogans and criticising PM Narendra Modi and the state government. “I have no interest in politics. I am not good at it,” he said.

S Saravanan, a software engineer camping at the protest site since Thursday, said nobody had the right to dictate the agenda of the protest. “Let these new-generation stars come and go,” said Saravanan, who has been active in coordinating road traffic and getting garbage cleared at the site. “My friends and I are facing plenty of problems in life. That’s what has brought us here,” he said, adding that he had to change three companies in the last one and half years due to companies laying off employees.

But the agitation has a clear political hue to it. DYFI and SFI cadres are among the protesters. So are DMK supporters.

Chandra Mohan, an anti-corruption activist, and a leading face of the movement, said: “Let us refrain from using the platform for vested interests…If anyone is using it for spreading separatist ideas, we will ask them to leave. The protest is nearing its success now, we will call it off soon after the ordinance is passed. We will come back with larger causes of farmers and other weaker sections.”