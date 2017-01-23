Jallikattu protests LIVE updates: Police begin removing protesters from Chennai’s Marina Beach

At the protest in Marina Beach on Sunday. AP At the protest in Marina Beach on Sunday. AP

Amid protests in various parts of Tamil Nadu, the bull taming sport Jallikattu was organised in several districts on Sunday after an ordinance was passed on Saturday which makes a Tamil Nadu-specific exception in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. However, the protesters – demanding a permanent lift on ban – continued to gather in large numbers across the state, including Chennai’s Marina Beach.

The protests, demanding a permanent solution to the issue and a ban on animal right’s group PETA, spread across the country as thousands came out on Tamil Nadu streets since last six days. On Monday, the police requested the protesters to end the agitation. However, the protesters demanded half day time to think over after which the police started removing them from the venue.

LIVE UPDATES BELOW

