Jallikattu protests LIVE updates: Alanganallur village will not conduct Jallikattu today, roads blocked

People protest to lift ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai. (PTI Photo)
Updated: January 22, 2017 10:16 am
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was expected to inaugurate Jallikattu in Alanganallur, may not be able to do the same as talks with Madurai protestors have reportedly failed. The agitated protestors have blocked roads leading to Madurai’s Alanganallur village while vehicles carrying bulls for government’s Jallikattu events have been stopped. However, the Chief Minister is holding talks with the Chief Secretary, suggesting her to invite protestors for a final talk.
Protests against the ban on Jallikattu showed no signs of weakening on the sixth day across Tamil Nadu, despite promulgation of an ordinance which paved the way for the traditional bull-taming sport to be held in Madurai and other parts of the state on Sunday. On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao promulgated the ordinance but failed to resolve the standoff as protesters stuck to their demand for an amendment in the Central law.
Ordinance cleared, stage set for Jallikattu today, but protests on
O Panneerselvam said that the ordinance, which makes a Tamil Nadu-specific exception in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, a Central law, had been brought in after obtaining the President’s approval. The Chief Minister also said the government would introduce a Bill to replace the Ordinance on Monday, the first day of the Assembly session.
On Saturday, crowds of protesters in different parts of the state swelled further – Marina Beach alone held over 2.5 lakh people.
Jallikattu begins in parts of Tamil Nadu, reports news agency PTI.
Scenes from Alanganallur village, the Centre stage of Jallikattu controversy
Alanganallur village, the Centre stage of Jallikattu controversy, will not conduct Jallikattu today, roads blocked, reports Arun Janardhanan
With protests continuing across the state, associations of cattle owners have decided not to send their bulls and cattle for the Jallikattu events being planned for Sunday, Arun reports. Read more here: http://indianexpress.com/article/india/ordinance-cleared-stage-set-for-jallikattu-but-protests-on-4485866/
Meanwhile in Chennai’s Marina Beach
CM Panneerselvam holding talks with Chief Secretary, suggesting her to invite protestors for a final talk, reports Arun Janardhanan
Talks with Madurai Jallikattu protestors failed as CM Panneerselvam may not be inaugurating the event in Alanganallur, reports Arun Janardhanan
LATEST UPDATE: As per our reporter Arun Janardhanan, roads leading to Madurai Alanganallur have been blocked, vehicles carrying bulls for govt’s Jallikattu events stopped.
Crowds of protesters swelled further at Marina Beach, the epicentre of the statewide stir.
Chief Minister Panneerselvam to inaugurate Jallikattu in Alanganallur at 10 AM today, while Tamil Nadu ministers in their respective districts at 11 AM
