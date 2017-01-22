Jallikattu protests LIVE updates: Alanganallur village will not conduct Jallikattu today, roads blocked

People protest to lift ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai. (PTI Photo) People protest to lift ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was expected to inaugurate Jallikattu in Alanganallur, may not be able to do the same as talks with Madurai protestors have reportedly failed. The agitated protestors have blocked roads leading to Madurai’s Alanganallur village while vehicles carrying bulls for government’s Jallikattu events have been stopped. However, the Chief Minister is holding talks with the Chief Secretary, suggesting her to invite protestors for a final talk.

Protests against the ban on Jallikattu showed no signs of weakening on the sixth day across Tamil Nadu, despite promulgation of an ordinance which paved the way for the traditional bull-taming sport to be held in Madurai and other parts of the state on Sunday. On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao promulgated the ordinance but failed to resolve the standoff as protesters stuck to their demand for an amendment in the Central law.

Read: Ordinance cleared, stage set for Jallikattu today, but protests on

O Panneerselvam said that the ordinance, which makes a Tamil Nadu-specific exception in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, a Central law, had been brought in after obtaining the President’s approval. The Chief Minister also said the government would introduce a Bill to replace the Ordinance on Monday, the first day of the Assembly session.

On Saturday, crowds of protesters in different parts of the state swelled further – Marina Beach alone held over 2.5 lakh people.

