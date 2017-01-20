Latest News
Jallikattu protests live updates: AIADMK MPs meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Protests over the issue escalated further as opposition DMK workers held a ‘rail roko’ protest earlier in the day while showing their solidarity in favour of the traditional bull-taming sport.

Youngsters and students during a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

With the protests against the ban on Jallikattu intensifying across Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to the Union government’s request not to pass a judgment on the raging issue for a week. The decision was taken in order to prevent further unrest in the state. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi pleaded the apex court to “hold back” judgment on Jallikattu since final order in any case might inflame more passion.

Protests over the issue escalated further as opposition DMK workers held a ‘rail roko’ protest earlier in the day while showing their solidarity in favour of the traditional bull-taming sport. DMK party cadres halted a train at Mambalam railway station with party leader MK Stalin spearheading the uprising. Stalin, the working president of the party, was also taken into preventive custody for a brief period before being released. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had said that a draft ordinance seeking an amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, urging protesters to withdraw from Marina beach.

Sajin Saju January 20, 20171:03 pm

The Centre and the state are in talks to find a way out on Jallikattu issue: AG Mukul Rohatgi tells reporters.

Sajin Saju January 20, 20171:01 pm

DMK workers to go on a one-day fasting-protest tomorrow, while the party chief MK Stalin will lead protest in Valluvar Kottam

Sajin Saju January 20, 201712:57 pm

Senior AIADMK leader Thambidurai blames Congress and DMK as the main reason behind the ban on Jallikattu. He also targeted BJP for failing to take care of the matter.

Sajin Saju January 20, 201712:51 pm

Jallikattu row: AIADMK MPs will meet President Pranab Mukherjee tomorrow at 2 pm, according to ANI.

Sajin Saju January 20, 201712:49 pm

Meanwhile, protesters have begun gathering at Jantar Mantar in Delhi showing their solidarity in favour of Jallikattu.

Sajin Saju January 20, 201712:44 pm

Sajin Saju January 20, 201712:42 pm

Thambidurai told reporters that the Home Minister had informed them of processing the matter quickly and assured them he would try to clear the issue within 1-2 days, so that Tamil Nadu can pass ordinance.

Sajin Saju January 20, 201712:38 pm

