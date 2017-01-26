Jallikattu protests: Independent probe into police attack on protesters needed, says Prakash Karat

Policemen detain students who were holding a protest demanding a permanent solution for holding the Jallikattu. (Source: File photo) Policemen detain students who were holding a protest demanding a permanent solution for holding the Jallikattu. (Source: File photo)

CPI(M) General Secretary Prakash Karat on Thursday demanded an independent and impartial probe into the “police attack” to evict pro-Jallikattu protesters from Marina Beach and elsewhere in Chennai earlier this week and sought adequate compensation for those affected. “There has to be an independent and impartial enquiry into the police attack to evict the pro-Jallikattu protesters. Along with that immediate steps should be taken to provide compensation to those affected”, he told reporters.

WATCH:

Karat along with CPI(M) Tamil Nadu General Secretary, G Ramakrishnan visited violence hit areas in Nadukuppam area here to take stock of the situation and said that the fish market was “completely destroyed”. “The livelihood of many people has been affected.

Compensation must be provided for all these people”, he said. On January 23, protesters had fought pitched battles with police, mainly around Marina Beach from where thousands were evicted, and blocked roads at various parts of city as the week-long agitation took a violent turn that day.

Police had fired teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge at some places as sections of protesters, removed from Marina in the early morning crackdown, pelted stones. Police had said over 100 people were arrested in connection with the violence and more than 90 police personnel injured in the violence.

The state-wide Jallikattu protests, predominantly by students, ended on January 23 after the Tamil Nadu assembly passed a bill replacing the Ordinance for conduct of the bull taming sport.