Jallikattu protests: Fight for farmers’ causes too, says Home guard to protesters

A Home Guard posted as security at a venue where thousands of youngsters had gathered in support of jallikattu, created a flutter on Saturday when he allegedly asked them to fight for the cause of farmers too. Belson, who was posted on security duty at the venue near MGR statue, said he was also from a village and liked jallikattu and that it was anguishing that the bull taming sport did not take place.

He said the police force was not against jallikattu and all participants should respect them.

“Those who fight for jallikattu should also fight for farmers’s causes,” he said, drawing loud applause from the the gathering of students.