Jallikattu protests: DMK slams police action at Marina beach

MK Stalin dubbed the action as 'anti-democratic'.

By: PTI | Chennai | Updated: January 23, 2017 10:38 am
DMK Working President MK Stalin on Monday criticised the police action on protesters at Marina beach demanding lifting of the ban on Jallikattu and a permanent solution for holding it. “It is condemnable that instead of holding talks with peaceful protesters, it has been attempted to end protests using police with an authoritarian mindset,” Stalin, opposition leader in the state assembly, said in a statement.

He also dubbed the action as ‘anti-democratic’. Police, in an early morning crackdown, started removing scores of protesters who were demonstrating at the Marina beach. The action comes on a day when the state Assembly is expected to discuss the matter after the customary Governor’s address.

The protesters, mostly students and youth, had dubbed the ordinance, promulgated on Saturday, as a temporary measure and sought a ‘permanent solution’ for conduct of Jallikattu.

