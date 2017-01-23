Jallikattu protests: Angry mob set Ice House police station on fire near Marina Beach in Chennai

Fire at Ice House Police Station near Marina Beach in Chennai, Police disperse protesters. (ANI) Fire at Ice House Police Station near Marina Beach in Chennai, Police disperse protesters. (ANI)

On a day when large crowds gathered in Tamil Nadu demanding a permanent lift on Jallikattu ban, Ice House Police Station near Marina Beach in Chennai was set on fire by the agitated mob. The police tried to disperse the protesters as the situation in the state continued to turn violent. The bull fighting sport was organised on Sunday in some parts of the state after a special ordinance was passed on Saturday which made a Tamil Nadu-specific exception in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. But, the protests seeking a permanent solution to the issue and a ban on the animal right’s group PETA continued on Monday .

During the wee hours on Monday, the police forcefully tried to remove the protesters from Marina Beach to end the agitation. All the routes leading to Marina beach were closed down by the police. In retaliation, the protesters starting singing the National Anthem while the police tried to remove them from the site. Some protesters also threatened to jump in the waters and commit suicide.

The agitation spread to other parts of the state as mob gathered in Madurai’s district of Alanganallur. Clashes occurred between the protesters and one of them was injured and taken to the hospital. DMK President MK Stalin condemned the police action in the state.

